U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Robert Wray, 2nd Space Operations Squadron commander, speaks to members and partners of the Military Affairs Council, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC during a tour on the 2 SOPS operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2024. 2 SOPS provides vital GPS support for America and its allies. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8456020
|VIRIN:
|240606-X-DX306-1002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
