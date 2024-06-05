Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour [Image 1 of 4]

    2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Robert Wray, 2nd Space Operations Squadron commander, speaks to members and partners of the Military Affairs Council, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC during a tour on the 2 SOPS operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2024. 2 SOPS provides vital GPS support for America and its allies. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2SOPS #2ndSOPS #PNT #PNTDelta #USSF #SpaceForce

