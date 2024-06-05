Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour [Image 2 of 4]

    2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Mr. Bruno Mediate, 2nd Space Operations Squadron director of mission and integration, answers questions from members and partners of the Military Affairs Council, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC during their tour of the 2 SOPS operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2024. Mediate has served over 35 years in government service. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose)

    This work, 2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2SOPS #2ndSOPS #USSF #SpaceForce #PNTDelta #PNT #Delta

