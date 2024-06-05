2 SOPS Commander Leads MAC Tour

Mr. Bruno Mediate, 2nd Space Operations Squadron director of mission and integration, answers questions from members and partners of the Military Affairs Council, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC during their tour of the 2 SOPS operations floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, June 6, 2024. Mediate has served over 35 years in government service. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose)

