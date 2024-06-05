U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, Combined Joint Task Force – Resolute Sentinel 2024 commander (left) and Peruvian Air Force Col. Fidel Castro, CJTF – RS24 deputy commander, speak to media members from the CANAL N News outlet June 4, 2024, in Lima, Peru. The on-camera interview focused on exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 and how the exercise participants are building strong partnerships and increasing interoperability between partner nation militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 18:05 Photo ID: 8455905 VIRIN: 240604-F-WJ837-1003 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.8 MB Location: LIMA, PE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CANAL N media broadcasts Resolute Sentinel 24 partnerships, success [Image 3 of 3], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.