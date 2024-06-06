Peruvian Air Force Col. Fidel Castro, Combined Joint Task Force – Resolute Sentinel 2024 deputy commander (middle left) and U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, CJTF – RS24 commander, pose for a photo with media members of the CANAL N outlet, June 4, 2024, in Lima, Peru. Canal N is a Peruvian national cable news channel and the first Peruvian cable channel to broadcast news throughout the whole day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8455904
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-WJ837-1002
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CANAL N media broadcasts Resolute Sentinel 24 partnerships, success [Image 3 of 3], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
