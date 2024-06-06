CANAL N media broadcasts Resolute Sentinel 24 partnerships, success

Peruvian Air Force Col. Fidel Castro, Combined Joint Task Force – Resolute Sentinel 2024 deputy commander (middle left) and U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, CJTF – RS24 commander, pose for a photo with media members of the CANAL N outlet, June 4, 2024, in Lima, Peru. Canal N is a Peruvian national cable news channel and the first Peruvian cable channel to broadcast news throughout the whole day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

