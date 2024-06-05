Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CANAL N media broadcasts Resolute Sentinel 24 partnerships, success [Image 1 of 3]

    LIMA, PERU

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, Combined Joint Task Force – Resolute Sentinel 2024 commander, speaks to a media member from the CANAL N News outlet June 4, 2024, in Lima, Peru. The media interview focused on the impact and mission of the combined, joint force exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8455903
    VIRIN: 240604-F-WJ837-1001
    Resolution: 4585x3052
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE
    This work, CANAL N media broadcasts Resolute Sentinel 24 partnerships, success [Image 3 of 3], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #LSGE24
    #RS24
    #ResoluteSentinel24

