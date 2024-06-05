CANAL N media broadcasts Resolute Sentinel 24 partnerships, success

U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, Combined Joint Task Force – Resolute Sentinel 2024 commander, speaks to a media member from the CANAL N News outlet June 4, 2024, in Lima, Peru. The media interview focused on the impact and mission of the combined, joint force exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

