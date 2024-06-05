Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Shania Myers, an aviation operations specialist, assigned to 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. and Spc. Brennan Lomax, a Stryker systems maintainer, assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. during a reaffirmation ceremony at the National World War II Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5, 2024. The reaffirmation ceremony was in recognition of the division’s steadfast commitment to global peace and security from D-Day to today. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 18:35 Photo ID: 8455901 VIRIN: 240605-A-CU183-3993 Resolution: 4894x3797 Size: 7.65 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4ID honors D-Day legacy during a reaffirmation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.