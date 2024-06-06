4ID honors D-Day legacy during a reaffirmation ceremony

Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, administers the Oath of Reenlistment to Staff Sgt. Shania Myers, an aviation operations specialist, 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. and Spc. Brennan Lomax, a Stryker systems maintainer, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. at the National World War II Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5, 2024. This year the 4th Inf. Div. honored the legacy of D-Day landings during the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord with reaffirmation ceremonies in three different locations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

