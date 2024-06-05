Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4ID honors D-Day legacy during a reaffirmation ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    4ID honors D-Day legacy during a reaffirmation ceremony

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Eugene Ferris, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, administers the Oath of Reenlistment to Staff Sgt. Shania Myers, an aviation operations specialist, 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. and Spc. Brennan Lomax, a Stryker systems maintainer, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. at the National World War II Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5, 2024. This year the 4th Inf. Div. honored the legacy of D-Day landings during the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord with reaffirmation ceremonies in three different locations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    4th Infantry Division
    WWII Museum
    Reaffirm
    Steadfast and Loyal
    80thDDay

