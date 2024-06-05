Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8455803 VIRIN: 240327-N-N2125-2375 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 758.06 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2024 Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (PARC) Visionary Leader Award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.