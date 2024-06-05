Chris Petersen: Visionary Leader in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation

Courtesy Photo | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, senior natural...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, senior natural resource specialist, Chris Petersen's 2024 Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (PARC) Visionary Leader Award. see less | View Image Page

Chris Petersen, senior natural resource specialist for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, has been awarded the 2024 Visionary Leader Award for his outstanding contributions to amphibian and reptile conservation. This prestigious accolade is a testament to his dedication and impact within the National Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (PARC) network and the Department of Defense (DoD).



Initiated in 2011, the PARC Visionary Leader Award recognizes an individual in North America who exemplifies extraordinary leadership, vision, and commitment to PARC. The award honors those whose efforts have significantly advanced PARC's mission, taking the organization to new heights. Nominees for the award are determined by the PARC Joint National Steering Committee members, in collaboration with their regional, federal, state, and other member partners.



When asked about the recognition, Petersen expressed deep gratitude and humility. "I consider this a significant accomplishment in my career and a defining achievement in my tenure with PARC. Personally, I am deeply honored and grateful. Professionally, this award inspires me to continue striving for excellence and making a meaningful difference in conservation efforts."



Petersen's leadership with DoD PARC began with its establishment in 2009, a vision shared by Joe Hautzenroder, director environmental planning and conservation for NAVFAC, and Peter Boise from the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The increasing number of amphibians and reptiles at risk prompted the creation of this network. Petersen, alongside Dr. Rob Lovich, senior natural resource specialist for NAVFAC Southwest, was chosen to lead due to their expertise in herpetology. "The role of DoD PARC is to enhance military readiness by promoting healthy landscapes that support long-term testing and training requirements," Petersen explained.



Petersen has successfully integrated conservation efforts with military operational needs. "Military operations and conservation on military lands are not mutually exclusive and can enhance both efforts," he noted. DoD policies ensure biodiversity conservation and ecosystem management are integrated with the military mission through Integrated Natural Resource Management Plans (INRMPs). Tools and strategies implemented by DoD PARC include robust INRMP sections on herpetofauna, survey templates, and best management practices for mission-sensitive species.



One of Petersen's notable achievements is the comprehensive update of herpetofauna species lists for various military branches. This four-year project involved updating species lists for over 450 military sites, resulting in the first-ever comprehensive database of amphibians and reptiles for all Military Services. "The greatest challenge is keeping the data up to date," Petersen admitted. Plans are underway to make the database available online for military installation biologists to update their inventory data directly.



Under Petersen's leadership, online training modules and species profile videos have significantly impacted military personnel. "We have developed seven online training modules and 18 species profile videos to inform and educate military personnel about amphibians and reptiles," Petersen said. These resources have garnered over 150,000 views on YouTube, highlighting their effectiveness.



DoD PARC has conducted extensive disease surveillance on nearly 200 military lands. Key findings from these surveys indicate that disease levels on military lands are similar to those outside. "Having this information benefits military sites by providing baseline data on amphibian health and suggesting mitigation opportunities to prevent population declines," Petersen explained.



DoD PARC is often cited as a model for other federal agencies. Petersen attributes their success to several elements, including a strategic plan, strong leadership, securing funding, building a network of members, promoting accomplishments, developing a brand, and regular communication.



Petersen's work extends to National PARC, where he contributed to editing The Timber Rattlesnake: Life History, Distribution, Status, and Conservation Action Plan. His motivation stemmed from a deep respect for the Timber Rattlesnake, developed during his time as a wildlife technician at Old Dominion University Research Foundation. "My hope is that our conservation plan will help maintain and enhance populations of this incredible species," he said.



Time management, delegation, and partnership development have been crucial for Petersen in balancing his leadership roles. "True greatness is achieved through collective efforts," he emphasized.



Looking ahead, Petersen aims to develop an online database of amphibians and reptiles on military lands worldwide. "Our vision is for the database to be updated by the military natural resources community and serve as a repository for survey reports and inventories," he said.



A memorable moment for Petersen was seeing people he didn't know wearing T-shirts with the DoD PARC logo at a military natural resources workshop. "It confirmed that we had developed a successful, high-performing network," he recalled.



Petersen advises emerging leaders in natural resource management to follow their passions, see projects through, be open-minded, embrace new technologies, and most importantly, have fun.



Chris Petersen's contributions to amphibian and reptile conservation have not only enhanced military readiness but also set a benchmark for conservation efforts within federal agencies. His visionary leadership continues to inspire and drive meaningful change in the field.