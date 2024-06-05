Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 PARC Visionary Leader Award [Image 1 of 2]

    2024 PARC Visionary Leader Award

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    Chris Petersen, senior natural resource specialist for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, being presented with the Visionary Leader Award by National Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (PARC) Representative Kerry Wixted during the 2024 National Military Fish and Wildlife Association workshop held in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 16:56
    2024 PARC Visionary Leader Award
    2024 Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (PARC) Visionary Leader Award

