Honoring former U.S. Army South Commanding General Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks: a legacy of valor and leadership

Col.Sidney Hinds, General Dwight Eisenhower, Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Maj. Gen. Edward Brooks overseeing preparations for D-Day. Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks’ contributions to both D-Day and the development of U.S. Army South exemplify the dedication, courage, and excellence that define our military heritage. (Left to Right) Col. Sidney Hinds, General Dwight Eisenhower, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Maj. Gen. Edward Brooks.

(U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

