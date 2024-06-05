Honoring former U.S. Army South Commanding General Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks: a legacy of valor and leadership

On this day, as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, we honor the brave men and women who participated in the historic landings that changed the course of World War II. Among these heroes was Lt. Gen. Edward “Ted” H. Brooks, a former commanding general of U.S. Army South, whose leadership and valor significantly contributed to the success of the allied forces following “D-Day”, June 6, 1944.



While Brooks did not land on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, his impact on the campaign that followed was profound. As commander of the 2nd Armored Division, Brooks led his troops through the breakout from the Normandy beachhead on June 9, 1944. Their actions played a pivotal role in Operation Cobra. His strategic acumen and fearless leadership enabled the allied forces to penetrate German defenses in France, Belgium, and Germany; further facilitating the liberation of France and the advance across Europe.

“This launch of a major offensive was part of a larger effort already underway. Allied troops were advancing towards Germany from the south, up the boot of Italy. Rome had been liberated just as D-Day was getting underway,” Bryan Howard, Ph.D., a curator at the Fort Sam Houston Museum, explained. “Add to that the Eastern front and the Normandy invasion meant Germany was now facing major fronts in multiple directions, and Allied advances were already pushing towards the German homeland. This signaled a path towards victory was finally taking shape.”



Brooks, born April 25, 1893, in Concord, N.H.,served a distinguished military career marked by significant contributions and achievements to include service in World War I, World War II, post-war regional stabilization, 2nd Army Command, and contributing to the reorganization and training of the U.S. Army forces during the early Cold War period. Following WWI, he continued to have a vast impact on the development of the U.S. Army and its leaders.



After attending Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., he served as a Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) instructor at Harvard University, one of the first ROTC units in the country. Notably, while stationed in Fort Knox, Ky, he played a major role in the development of the M-7 Self-Propelled Artillery piece and the Howitzer Motor Carriage M8, both potent forces in armored tactics, according to the Military Hall of Honor. Both weapons would go on to prove vital to the 2nd Armored Division that he would later command, contributing to the eventual Normandy breakthrough following D-Day.



According to the Military Hall of Honor, Brooks later commanded the VI Corps, leading nearly 150,000 men. He considered the surrender of the German's 19th and 24th Armies during this time (in Innsbruck, Austria on May 5, 1945, two days before V-E day) to be one of his greatest achievements.



After the war, Brooks continued to serve with distinction, taking command of the Caribbean Defense Command, now known as U.S. Army South from Nov. 15, 1947 through Nov. 21. 1948.



Under his leadership, the command strengthened the defensive posture of the region, improved military infrastructure, and enhanced readiness and cooperation with Caribbean nations during a critical period in global geopolitics. His efforts ensured the security and stability of the western hemisphere during the early years of the Cold War. U.S. Army South headquarters commemorates his legacy on the wall of honor, alongside other notable military leaders in the unit.



His military decorations include the Distinguished Service Cross, Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, and Legion of Merit, reflecting his valor and exceptional service.

Brooks' career is a testament to his commitment to his country and his ability to lead effectively through some of the most challenging periods in modern military history.



“We’re down to less than 1% of our WWII veterans still with us,” said Howard. “Last week we hosted a Vietnam veteran reunion. That group told me this would be their last due to the aging of their members. That really struck a chord.”



Howard recalled hosting many similar WWII veteran reunions when he began his tenure at the museum, but they have become less common as time goes on.



“For those of us who remember so many WWII veterans, this 80-year marker emphasizes how fast time is passing. While it’s been 80 years, it seems much closer since I knew many of those who survived it,” he said. “As a historian, the 80-year marker emphasizes our diminishing opportunity to save more stories from those who experienced it first-hand.”



Today, as we remember the sacrifices made 80 years ago on D-Day, we celebrate the enduring legacy of Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks. His contributions to both D-Day and the development of U.S. Army South exemplifies the dedication, courage, and excellence that define our military heritage.

