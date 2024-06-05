Honoring former U.S. Army South Commanding General Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks: a legacy of valor and leadership

Former U.S. Army South Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks’s photo is framed in the command group section of the U.S. Army South headquarters, in chronological order alongside a legacy of commanding generals. His contributions to both D-Day and the development of U.S. Army South exemplify the dedication, courage, and excellence that define our military heritage. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

