    Honoring former U.S. Army South Commanding General Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks: a legacy of valor and leadership [Image 2 of 2]

    Honoring former U.S. Army South Commanding General Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks: a legacy of valor and leadership

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Former U.S. Army South Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks’s photo is framed in the command group section of the U.S. Army South headquarters, in chronological order alongside a legacy of commanding generals. His contributions to both D-Day and the development of U.S. Army South exemplify the dedication, courage, and excellence that define our military heritage. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring former U.S. Army South Commanding General Lt. Gen. Edward H. Brooks: a legacy of valor and leadership [Image 2 of 2], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

