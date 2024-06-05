Local “Rosie Riveter” visits B-25 at U.S. Naval Test Pilot School

Betty Jean Holly, a real-life Rosie Riveter, poses with a World War II era B-25 bomber on the flight line at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland on June 4, 2024. Holly, who celebrates her 99th birthday two days after the 80th anniversary of D-Day, drilled holes and installed rivets onboard the warplanes in 1943 on a factory production line. During the visit, she fondly recalled the factory job that gave her both independence and an opportunity to show her patriotism when many of the young men from her town were drafted. Test pilots under instruction at the school fly the B-25 bomber during training to learn evaluation of different flight characteristics. (U.S. Navy photo by Vicky Falcon)

