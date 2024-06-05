Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local “Rosie Riveter” visits B-25 at U.S. Naval Test Pilot School [Image 1 of 3]

    Local “Rosie Riveter” visits B-25 at U.S. Naval Test Pilot School

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Betty Jean Holly, a real-life Rosie Riveter, poses with a World War II era B-25 bomber on the flight line at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland on June 4, 2024. Holly, who celebrates her 99th birthday two days after the 80th anniversary of D-Day, drilled holes and installed rivets onboard the warplanes in 1943 on a factory production line. During the visit, she fondly recalled the factory job that gave her both independence and an opportunity to show her patriotism when many of the young men from her town were drafted. Test pilots under instruction at the school fly the B-25 bomber during training to learn evaluation of different flight characteristics. (U.S. Navy photo by Vicky Falcon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8454803
    VIRIN: 240604-O-JQ696-2751
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

