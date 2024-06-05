Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein, and Staff Sgt. Griffin Muller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly an advanced parachute maneuvers at sunrise on to Utah Beach on 6 June 2024. The parachute jump was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8454796
    VIRIN: 240606-A-id671-8779
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies
    Supporters march in United States colors in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies
    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies
    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    Golden Knights
    Soldiers
    Airborne
    Army
    D-Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT