Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein, and Staff Sgt. Griffin Muller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly an advanced parachute maneuvers at sunrise on to Utah Beach on 6 June 2024. The parachute jump was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

