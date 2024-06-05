Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein, and Staff Sgt. Griffin Muller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly an advanced parachute maneuvers at sunrise on to Utah Beach on 6 June 2024. The parachute jump was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8454796
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-id671-8779
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT