    Supporters march in United States colors in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies [Image 2 of 4]

    Supporters march in United States colors in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Locals march in the United Stated flag at sunrise on Utah Beach on 6 June 2024. The demonstration was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 10:52
    France
    Soldiers
    Airborne
    Army
    Flag
    D-Day

