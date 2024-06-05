Supporters march in United States colors in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

Locals march in the United Stated flag at sunrise on Utah Beach on 6 June 2024. The demonstration was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Location: FR