Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump onto Utah Beach in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Heath and Staff Sgt. Justin Drake of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in the Army star banner for a sunrise parachute jump on to Utah Beach on 6 June 2024. The parachute jump was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Dennison)

