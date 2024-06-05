Rear Admiral Rick Freeman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General, tours the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Trauma Center on June 5, 2024. Rear Admiral Freeman is visiting the medical center during his tour of facilities aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8454429
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-FB730-1019
|Resolution:
|6837x5078
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral Rick Freeman visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
