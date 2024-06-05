Rear Admiral Rick Freeman, left, Navy Deputy Surgeon General, presents a challenge coin to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Brandon Taylor, during a tour of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on June 5, 2024. Rear Admiral Freeman is visiting the medical center during his tour of facilities aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8454427
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-FB730-1014
|Resolution:
|6057x5061
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral Rick Freeman visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT