    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Admiral Rick Freeman visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 5 of 8]

    Rear Admiral Rick Freeman visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Rear Admiral Rick Freeman, left, Navy Deputy Surgeon General, presents a challenge coin to Keith Boehm, during a tour of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on June 5, 2024. Rear Admiral Freeman is visiting the medical center during his tour of facilities aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 08:28
    Photo ID: 8454426
    VIRIN: 240605-N-FB730-1013
    Resolution: 5756x5185
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Rick Freeman visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deputy Surgeon General
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

