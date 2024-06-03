Rear Admiral Rick Freeman, left, Navy Deputy Surgeon General, presents a challenge coin to Keith Boehm, during a tour of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on June 5, 2024. Rear Admiral Freeman is visiting the medical center during his tour of facilities aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 Photo ID: 8454426 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US This work, Rear Admiral Rick Freeman visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods