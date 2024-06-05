U.S. Air Force vehicle maintainers assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron, pose for a group photo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 5, 2024. The 726th EMSS vehicle maintainers play a crucial role in ensuring the mission continues by diligently servicing and repairing vehicles, ensuring they're always ready when needed in support of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 07:03 Photo ID: 8454340 VIRIN: 240605-F-TK834-1213 Resolution: 5327x3805 Size: 2.03 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.