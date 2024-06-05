U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra Pevey, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron vehicle maintainer, repairs an all terrain forklift at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 5, 2024. The 726th EMSS vehicle maintainers equip and sustain Air Force vehicles and equipment belonging to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group and supporting entities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 07:03 Photo ID: 8454339 VIRIN: 240605-F-TK834-1112 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 2.08 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.