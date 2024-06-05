Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly [Image 5 of 7]

    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly

    DJIBOUTI

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra Pevey and Senior Airman James Rowe, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron vehicle maintainers, repair an all terrain forklift at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 5, 2024. The 726th EMSS vehicle maintainers play a crucial role in ensuring the mission continues by diligently servicing and repairing vehicles, ensuring they're always ready when needed in support of the 449 Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 07:03
    Photo ID: 8454338
    VIRIN: 240605-F-TK834-1093
    Resolution: 4586x3276
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly
    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly
    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly
    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly
    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly
    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly
    726th EMSS Vehicle Maintainers keep the mission running smoothly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Support
    USAF
    449 AEG
    726th EMSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT