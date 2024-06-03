USS Tripoli Triad M240B Gun Shoot

240530-N-KX492-1048

Capt. Eddie Park, the executive officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman apprentice Paul LeClair)

