    USS Tripoli Triad M240B Gun Shoot [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Triad M240B Gun Shoot

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240530-N-KX492-1016
    Midshipmen prepare to fire a M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Photo ID: 8454222
    VIRIN: 240530-N-KX492-1016
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

