USS Tripoli Triad M240B Gun Shoot

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Randy Barroso, from Worcester, Massachusetts, left, identifies a target for Midshipman 2nd Class Willian Strnad, from Wilmette, Illinoi, during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman apprentice Paul LeClair)

