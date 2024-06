240528-N-US228-3726

Chief Gunner’s Mate David Stevens, from Westerville, Ohio, right, watches as Yeoman 3rd Class Donald McCadden from Roanoke, Virginia, fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:48 Photo ID: 8453937 VIRIN: 240528-N-US228-3726 Resolution: 4810x3207 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli M240B Qualification [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.