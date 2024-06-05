Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli M240B Qualification [Image 4 of 6]

    Tripoli M240B Qualification

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240528-N-US228-2683
    Chief Gunner’s Mate David Stevens, from Westerville, Ohio, right, instructs Information Systems Technician Seaman Denois Lanier from Southfield, Michigan, during a M240B machine gun live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:48
    Photo ID: 8453936
    VIRIN: 240528-N-US228-2683
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli M240B Qualification [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M240B
    Qualifications
    Sailors
    USS Tripoli

