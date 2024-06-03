Tripoli M240B Qualification

240528-N-US228-4300

Chief Gunner’s Mate David Stevens, from Westerville, Ohio, right, instructs Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Tori Sam, from Houston, during a M240B machine gun live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:48 Photo ID: 8453938 VIRIN: 240528-N-US228-4300 Resolution: 4299x2866 Size: 1.85 MB Location: US