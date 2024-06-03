JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac

U.S. Army Cpl. Christopher Goff, a medical laboratory specialist with the 1st Medical Brigade, preps a sample in the syringe for a metabolic panel, during the Joint Emergency Medicine exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. JEMX 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios)

Date Posted: 06.06.2024