U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Kim, a radiology specialist with the 1st Medical Brigade, reviews an X-ray he performed, during the Joint Emergency Medicine exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. JEMX 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:29 Photo ID: 8453866 VIRIN: 240605-A-MC011-1040 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.9 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dean DeDios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.