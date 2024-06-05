Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac [Image 4 of 4]

    JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Dean DeDios 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    A U.S. Navy and United Arab Emirates service members conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a medical mannequin, during the Joint Emergency Medicine exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. JEMX 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8453868
    VIRIN: 240605-A-MC011-1172
    Resolution: 6715x4477
    Size: 13.81 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dean DeDios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac
    JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac
    JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac
    JEMX 2024 day three role 2 and evac

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Arab Emirates
    TCCC
    Navy
    Role 2
    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise
    JEMX 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT