National Guard and Army Reserve Public Affairs Cover African Lion 2024

U.S. Army Maj. Avery Schneider, a public affairs officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, is interviewed on camera by Moroccan Armed Forces Soldiers following aa joint, combined arms live fire exercise during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 27, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

