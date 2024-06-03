Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard and Army Reserve Public Affairs Cover African Lion 2024 [Image 6 of 11]

    National Guard and Army Reserve Public Affairs Cover African Lion 2024

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christy Parker, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 99th Readiness Division, sits inside a U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System before a rehearsal for a joint, combined arms live fire exercise with the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 28, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 23:38
    Photo ID: 8453750
    VIRIN: 240528-Z-HB296-1251
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: TANTAN, MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard and Army Reserve Public Affairs Cover African Lion 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Public Affairs
    Army Reserve
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    99th RD

