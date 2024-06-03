National Guard and Army Reserve Public Affairs Cover African Lion 2024

U.S. Army Spc. Trenton Pallone, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 99th Readiness Division, photographs a pass and review of Moroccan Royal Armed Forces soldiers by senior military officers from U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces ahead of a joint, combined arms live fire exercise during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 31, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

