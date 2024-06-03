Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, CSEL, D.C. National Guard, presents an award on behalf of SELs to Lt. Col. Robert L. Walquist Jr., outgoing director of the District of Columbia National Guard's Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO) for "remarkable performance, outstanding achievements and serving as an inspiration" to the organization, June 5, 2024. Walquist has over 30 years of military experience having served within the D.C. National Guard for approx. two years in his most recent capacity. He's now headed to the California Army National Guard to fulfill the same role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:58 Photo ID: 8453270 VIRIN: 240605-F-PL327-7706 Resolution: 3210x2136 Size: 1.19 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command SEL presents award to Lt. Col. Robert L. Walquist Jr. [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.