    Command SEL presents award to Lt. Col. Robert L. Walquist Jr. [Image 2 of 7]

    Command SEL presents award to Lt. Col. Robert L. Walquist Jr.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, CSEL, D.C. National Guard, presents an award on behalf of SELs to Lt. Col. Robert L. Walquist Jr., outgoing director of the District of Columbia National Guard's Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO) for "remarkable performance, outstanding achievements and serving as an inspiration" to the organization, June 5, 2024. Walquist has over 30 years of military experience having served within the D.C. National Guard for approx. two years in his most recent capacity. He's now headed to the California Army National Guard to fulfill the same role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    CSEL
    D.C. National Guard
    Lt. Col. Robert L. Walquist Jr.

