Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Truman Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240604-N-TO573-1303 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailors test a fire hose with Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) for a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) inspector on the flight deck, June 4. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway undergoing material inspections conducted by the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:47
    Photo ID: 8453216
    VIRIN: 240604-N-TO573-1303
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 875.43 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman Flight Operations
    Truman Operations
    Truman Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT