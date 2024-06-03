240604-N-TO573-1303 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailors test a fire hose with Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) for a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) inspector on the flight deck, June 4. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway undergoing material inspections conducted by the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:47 Photo ID: 8453216 VIRIN: 240604-N-TO573-1303 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 875.43 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.