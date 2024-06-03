Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Truman Operations

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240604-N-JU916-1157 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) air department Sailors remove excess water after completing of an Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) Countermeasure Washdown in the hangar bay June 04, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway undergoing material inspections conducted by the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Casey Iwuagwu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

