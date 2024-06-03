Truman Operations

240604-N-JU916-1157 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) air department Sailors remove excess water after completing of an Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) Countermeasure Washdown in the hangar bay June 04, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway undergoing material inspections conducted by the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu)

