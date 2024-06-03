Truman Flight Operations

240604-N-FY193-1200 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Grassette, a native of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, directs a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 4, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting material inspections through the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

