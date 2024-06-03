Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman Flight Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Truman Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Photo by Seaman Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240604-N-FY193-1200 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 4, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Grassette, a native of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, directs a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 4, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting material inspections through the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

    This work, Truman Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

