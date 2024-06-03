Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Battle Of Midway Commemoration [Image 7 of 9]

    82nd Battle Of Midway Commemoration

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii along with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Sailors salute in honor of the Battle of Midway at a wreath presentation ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center, Hawaii, June. 5, 2024. The Battle of Midway, fought over and near the Midway atoll, approximately 1,500 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii, represents the strategic high water mark and turning point of the Pacific war. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    This work, 82nd Battle Of Midway Commemoration [Image 9 of 9], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    commemoration
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Battle of Midway
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales

