82nd Battle Of Midway Commemoration

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii along with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Sailors salute in honor of the 82nd annual Battle of Midway commemoration during a wreath presentation ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center, Hawaii, June. 5, 2024. The Battle of Midway, fought over and near the Midway atoll, approximately 1,500 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii, represents the strategic high water mark and turning point of the Pacific war. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 17:35
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
