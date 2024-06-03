82nd Battle Of Midway Commemoration

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii delivers opening remarks in honor of the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center, Hawaii, June. 5, 2024. The Battle of Midway, fought over and near the Midway atoll, approximately 1,500 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii, represents the strategic high water mark and turning point of the Pacific war. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

