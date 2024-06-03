Blue Angels Perform at Vidalia, GA.

The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform in Vidalia, GA. during the 2024 show season. The Blue Angels is the Navy and Marine Corps' premier flight demonstration squadron, performing in 32 show sights annually.

