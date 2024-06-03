Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Perform at Vidalia, GA. [Image 9 of 14]

    Blue Angels Perform at Vidalia, GA.

    VIDALIA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform in Vidalia, GA. during the 2024 show season. The Blue Angels is the Navy and Marine Corps' premier flight demonstration squadron, performing in 32 show sights annually.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8452091
    VIRIN: 240425-N-MH057-1302
    Location: VIDALIA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Blue Angels Perform at Vidalia, GA. [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    Blue Angels

