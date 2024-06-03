The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform in Vidalia, GA. during the 2024 show season. The Blue Angels is the Navy and Marine Corps' premier flight demonstration squadron, performing in 32 show sights annually.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:56 Photo ID: 8452088 VIRIN: 240425-N-MH057-1231 Resolution: 4450x3179 Size: 2.08 MB Location: VIDALIA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Perform at Vidalia, GA. [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.