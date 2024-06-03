CNO and MCPON Visit 5th Fleet Commander in Bahrain

240604-N-XA496-1006 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 4, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea pose for a photo with Vice Adm. George Wikoff and Fleet Master Chief Christopher King after arriving at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command for a command visit in Manama, Bahrain, June 4, 2024. Franchetti and Honea are visiting Bahrain to engage with government and military leaders and meet with Sailors to increase knowledge of the America’s Warfighting Navy priorities and ensure Sailors can see themselves in the mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

