240604-N-VO134-2013 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 4, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander Course in Manama, Bahrain, June 4, 2024. Franchetti is visiting Bahrain to engage with government and military leaders and meet with Sailors to increase knowledge of her America’s Warfighting Navy priorities and ensure Sailors can see themselves in the mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 08:49 Photo ID: 8451490 VIRIN: 240604-N-VO134-2013 Resolution: 4996x3324 Size: 726.8 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and MCPON Visit 5th Fleet Commander in Bahrain [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.