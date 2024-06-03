Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and MCPON Visit 5th Fleet Commander in Bahrain [Image 1 of 6]

    CNO and MCPON Visit 5th Fleet Commander in Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240604-N-VO134-2013 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 4, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander Course in Manama, Bahrain, June 4, 2024. Franchetti is visiting Bahrain to engage with government and military leaders and meet with Sailors to increase knowledge of her America’s Warfighting Navy priorities and ensure Sailors can see themselves in the mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 08:49
    VIRIN: 240604-N-VO134-2013
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    MCPON
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    CNO
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti
    Master Chief James Honea

